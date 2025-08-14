Pittsylvania County man charged in Wednesday night standoff with police

PITTSYLVANIA CO., Va. – A routine warrant service turned violent Wednesday when a Pittsylvania County man allegedly opened fire on law enforcement officers, leading to an hours-long standoff in the 100 block of Blue Jay Lane.

James Andru Lehnerd, 36, of Pittsville faces charges of Attempted Capital Murder of Law Enforcement after authorities say he shot at three deputies and investigators from the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office.

“When I heard the mic key up, I knew there was trouble on the other end,” said Pittsylvania County Sheriff Mike Taylor.

Officials report Lehnerd fired what they described as a high-powered rifle at the deputies. While the shots missed, shrapnel from the bullets injured three of the four officers on-scene. One investigator was transported to the hospital and released shortly after. All are expected to recover.

“You have to be careful at all times. These were seasoned officers. They were using their precautions just like we do countless times during the week,” Taylor said.

Deputies were attempting to serve warrants for brandishing a firearm and trespassing, along with a protective order. The charges stem from an August 9th incident.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by 10 News, a neighbor reported seeing Lehnerd point a gun at someone walking on the road with his finger on the trigger. When the neighbor asked Lehnerd to surrender the weapon, he refused. The situation escalated when the neighbor retreated home to contact emergency services, and Lehnerd allegedly followed, attempting to force entry into their residence.

“This appears to be an isolated incident at this residence, and we can tell the community that it’s safe,” Taylor added.

Lehnerd appeared for an early morning arraignment on the attempted murder charge, in addition to the previous warrants. He’s been appointed a court-appointed attorney and has a hearing set for October 23rd.

He’s currently being held without bond. Virginia State Police will be starting an investigation into the incident.