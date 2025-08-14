Two arrested in Henry County Narcotics bust

HENRY CO., Va. – The Henry County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that they had arrested two men after executing a narcotics search warrant in Axton Wednesday.

According to officials, HCSO executed the warrant at a residence in the 7000 block of Axton Road, where two individuals were located inside the home. Officials say multiple people were located outside the residence.

During the search, officers recovered a significant quantity of suspected marijuana, suspected cocaine, two illegally possessed firearms, a large amount of U.S. currency, and various items consistent with the distribution of Narcotics.

As a result, the following individuals have been arrested and charged with the following;

Marvin Jarvis Dalton, 43 years old:

Distribution of 5 lbs. or more of Marijuana – Felony

Possession of Cocaine – Felony

Possession of a Firearm while in Possession of a Controlled Substance – Felony

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon – Felony

Possession of Ammunition by a Convicted Felon – Felony

Dalton was transported to the Henry County Adult Detention Center and held on a $10,000 secured bond. He has since been released on bond.

Rico Ny’Terious Dalton, 24 years old:

Distribution of 5 lbs. or more of Marijuana – Felony

Possession of Cocaine – Felony

Possession of a Firearm while in Possession of a Controlled Substance – Felony

Dalton was transported to the Henry County Adult Detention Center and held on a $5,000 secured bond. He has since been released on bond.