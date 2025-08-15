VMI appoints new Superintendent

LEXINGTON, Va. – The Virginia Military Institute Board of Visitors announced Friday that they had appointed U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. David Furness as the Institute’s 16th superintendent.

Jamie Inman ’86, president of the board stated, “Lt. Gen. Furness distinguished himself among a strong field of candidates. His impeccable military record, passion for the VMI experience and proven record advancing the mission of complex organizations make him the right person to lead the Institute in this next chapter of its history. The board is invested in Lt. Gen. Furness’ success as superintendent and looks forward to his efforts to lead the Institute to fulfill its vision to be the premier small college in the nation, unequaled in producing educated and honorable citizen-leaders, with a global reputation for academic excellence.”

Furness issued the following statement regarding the appointment, “My selection as the 16th Superintendent of the VMI is the highest professional honor of my lifetime. Lynda and I are thrilled to be heading back to Lexington to serve the VMI community,” he said. “I have benefited immeasurably from my VMI education and the leadership experience it afforded me. I am indebted to the Institute for molding me into the man I am today, and it is an immense honor to give back and serve the VMI community as Superintendent.”

Furness is originally from Ohio and graduated from VMI summa cum laude. Furness was commissioned into the Marine Corps, where he served for 36 years before retiring in 2023.

Throughout his career, he has served in a variety of command and staff billets in both the operating forces and the supporting establishment. As a lieutenant, he served as a platoon commander; as a captain and major, he served in the 1st Marine Division as the commanding officer of Company K, and the operations officer of the 3rd Battalion, 7th Marines. As a lieutenant colonel, he again served in the 1st Marine division as the G3 Plans officer, deputy G-3, commanding officer of the 1st Battalion, 1st Marines, then as the executive officer of the 1st Marine Regiment. As a Colonel, he commanded the 1st Marine Regiment.

As a three-star general, he served as Deputy Commandant for Plans, Policy and Operations at the Marine Corps headquarters in the Pentagon from 2020 to 2023.

Lt. Col. Daren Payne ’90, deputy director of Facilities Management, who was a rat during Furness’ 1st Class year, said his class could not have asked for a more appropriate leader to direct their initial introduction to VMI and the military lifestyle. “With 40 years of hindsight, I clearly see his vision was to prepare us for our worst day whether that be in combat, our personal lives or professionally. He went above and beyond in developing programs of training in addition to the typical Rat Line activities to prepare us for our future roles at the Institute and in the military. On a more personal level Lt. Gen. Furness continuously set the example in all areas of the Three-Legged Stool. The grit, toughness and confidence we developed as a result of his leadership continues to serve my brother rats and I well to this day as we tackle life challenges.”

Six months ago, the board appointed a search committee to identify VMI’s next leader after the board voted to not renew the Contract of Maj. Gen. Cedric T. Wins in February this year. Wins’ contract expired June 30.