Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office hosting 2nd Annual SAFE Community Fair

ROANOKE, VA – The Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office is inviting families to its 2nd Annual SAFE Community Fair.

The fair is happening Saturday, August 23, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Berglund Center parking lot.

The family-friendly event will feature a car show, food, a craft show, and plenty of fun for all ages.

All proceeds from the fair benefit Project Lifesaver.

Project Lifesaver is designed to track and rescue people with cognitive conditions who are prone to wandering. The program helps protect people living with Alzheimer’s, autism, Down syndrome, and dementia by providing families with a small, wearable transmitter that assists first responders during emergencies.

Sheriff Antonio Hash and Project Lifesaver Coordinator Staff Sgt. Tim Young joined us in the studio Saturday to preview the event.