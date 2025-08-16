Three displaced following house fire in Southwest Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Three people were displaced following a house fire that occurred in Southwest Roanoke on Saturday evening, Roanoke Fire-EMS said.

Roanoke Fire-EMS said crews were dispatched to the 2500 block of Denniston Avenue SW around 5:39 p.m. after reports of a kitchen fire. Upon arrival, crews found smoke showing from the front door.

Recommended Videos

Authorities said they quickly worked to search the home and extinguish the flames. The fire was contained to the kitchen and was marked under control at 5:51 p.m.

Three people were displaced as a result of the fire, and they are currently being assisted by the Red Cross. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.