Celebration of African Cultures Returns to Roanoke

ROANOKE, VA – Back for its 4th year, the Celebration of African Cultures is returning to Roanoke, bringing the community together to experience the richness and vibrancy of African traditions.

The event runs from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, August 23, at Countryside Park in Roanoke.

The outdoor event features a four-hour stage program packed with drumming, music, dance, storytelling, and fashion, offering something for everyone in the family.

Vendors will be on site, showcasing cuisine, artisan crafts, educational resources, and community services.

Admission is free, making it an accessible way for the community to enjoy and learn about African cultures.

The celebration is a collaboration between Local Colors and CommUnity ArtsReach.

Lisa Spencer, Executive Director of Local Colors of Western VA, joined us in the studio on Sunday to preview the event.