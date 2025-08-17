Clear the Shelters |Pumpkin and Arrow are a loving pair looking for a special home

Meet Pumpkin and her mom Arrow! These two kitties are looking for a special home full of love. They’re located at the Lynchburg Humane Society.

Having been at the shelter for almost a year and half, these two are itching to go to their forever homes.

Pumpkin and Arrow are both sweet, snuggly and loving kitties who enjoy spending time together. They also love naps in sunshiney-spots, treats and Arrow has a strong purr!

They are also both positive for Feline Leukemia (FELV+), which is contagious to other cats. This means they need to be the only cats or be around other FELV+ cats.

Both cats are spayed, vaccinated and ready to go home!

You can find out more about Pumpkin here, and Arrow here.

To see other adoptable pets, head to our Clear the Shelters page.