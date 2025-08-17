Man injured, police investigating stabbing incident in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – An investigation is underway after a man was stabbed in the face in Lynchburg on Sunday, Lynchburg Police Department said.

LPD said they responded to the 500 block of Harrison Street after reports of a hemorrhage/laceration on Sunday. Upon arrival, officers found a man who had been stabbed in the face during an altercation with another man. The incident was found to take place on the 800 block of Jackson Street.

Authorities said the victim of the stabbing was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital and will soon be taken to UVA for additional care. The victim is in stable condition.

LPD said they have made contact with a person of interest and have made a plan to meet with them. This is said to be an isolated incident, and there is no ongoing threat to the community.

If you have any information regarding this stabbing, please contact Officer Cornelius at (434) 435-0697 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. You may also enter a tip online here.