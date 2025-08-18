Clear the Shelters | Tomacita is ready to warm up to you!

Meet Tomacita, a black kitty with a heart full of love and a dash of spice! She’s located at the Montgomery County Animal Care and Adoption Center and has been there for almost 140 days.

She’s a one-year-old cat who’s seeking a quiet home where she can be the queen of her castle. Tomacita’s ideal day includes a comfy bed, some quality bird-watching, and a human who understands that her affection comes on her own terms.

Tomacita may not be the cuddliest cat in the world, but she still deserves love and a home where she can decompress (and enjoy a nap or two in a sunbeam).

She is spayed, up to date on shots and ready to go home! Her adoption fee is $60.

You can find more about Tomacita here. To see other adoptable pets, head to our Clear the Shelters page.

The Montgomery County Animal Care and Adoption Center reports finding homes for 74 pets this month as part of Clear the Shelters. We hope to help them find homes for even more pets waiting for adoption!