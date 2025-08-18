Clear the Shelters | Tomacita is ready to warm up to you!

Meet Tomacita, a black kitty with a heart full of love and a dash of spice! She’s located at the Montgomery County Animal Care and Adoption Center and has been there for almost 140 days.
She’s a one-year-old cat who’s seeking a quiet home where she can be the queen of her castle. Tomacita’s ideal day includes a comfy bed, some quality bird-watching, and a human who understands that her affection comes on her own terms.
Tomacita may not be the cuddliest cat in the world, but she still deserves love and a home where she can decompress (and enjoy a nap or two in a sunbeam).
She is spayed, up to date on shots and ready to go home! Her adoption fee is $60.
You can find more about Tomacita here. To see other adoptable pets, head to our Clear the Shelters page.
The Montgomery County Animal Care and Adoption Center reports finding homes for 74 pets this month as part of Clear the Shelters. We hope to help them find homes for even more pets waiting for adoption!
A massive THANK YOU to everyone who is helping us #ClearTheShelters! Seriously, you're the best! Whether you adopted a new best friend, volunteered your time, donated, or just helped spread the word, you've made a huge difference. Every day, we have hundreds of animals looking for a family, and your support helps us make that happen 365 days a year! We're only halfway through the month and we already have over 74 adoptions and counting! 🎉 Let's keep this momentum going! Clear the Shelters Rachel Lucas WSLS 10 NewsPosted by Montgomery County Animal Care and Adoption Center on Monday, August 18, 2025