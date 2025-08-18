Crews respond to house fire in Salem

A house fire broke out in Salem on Saturday night, according to the Cave Spring Volunteer Fire Department.

At approximately 10:30 p.m., crews from Roanoke Fire & Rescue, Fort Lewis, and Mason’s Cove responded to the blaze in the 1300 block of Goodwin Avenue.

Authorities reported that flames were visible from the building. As firefighters worked to contain the fire, deteriorating roof conditions forced them to exit the home.

The fire was brought under control in approximately 60 minutes.

At this time, it remains unclear if there were any injuries or if anyone was displaced due to the fire.

The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause.