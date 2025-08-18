Three displaced after Roanoke County house fire

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Three people have been displaced following a house fire in Roanoke County.

Roanoke County Fire and Rescue crews responded to the fire on Sunday at around 7:15 p.m. in the 4300 block of Buck Mountain Road.

Recommended Videos

When they arrived, firefighters found heavy flames and smoke coming from the attic. They were able to bring the fire under control within about an hour.

The displaced adults are staying with family, authorities said. The homeowner removed a dog before firefighters arrived, but a cat is still missing.

The Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire and will provide an estimate of the damage.