Angels of Assisi rescues 47 guinea and 9 birds, asking public for supplies and name suggestions

ROANOKE, Va. – Angels of Assisi announced Monday that it had rescued 47 guinea pigs and nine birds from a hoarding situation. The first rescue in the organization’s new building.

Angels said the following in a social media post:

It’s not every day 47 guinea pigs and 9 birds arrive at Angels of Assisi, but that’s exactly what happened this weekend. Our first rescue in our new building, this large group of little ones were pulled from a cramped hoarding situation. Now, they’re stretching out in the comfort of their own, safe space. They even scarfed down a big veggie feast this morning.

With so many new arrivals, we need your help with supplies! The guinea pigs and birds will need lots of healthy food, soft bedding, enrichment, and every donation helps while they patiently wait here for their new homes.

And because 47 guinea pigs means 47 names, we need your creativity! Drop your best name ideas in the comments and we will give each of them a new name along with their fresh start.

We’re so glad these little creatures are safe in our care and their adoption days will be coming soon! Come meet our newest critters any day from 1-5pm at 725 Franklin Rd!

Angels of Assisi