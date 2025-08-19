Clear the Shelters | Lola

Skip to main content
Chloe Lightner, Digital Executive Producer

Meet Lola, a six-year-old maltese/chihuahua mix who wants to be your loving buddy!

Due to her previous owner having an illness, she had to be rehomed and is currently a foster pet. She loves sleeping with her human, and with her foster, has gotten more playful with toys!

Lola can be with respectful dogs, but isn’t cat-friendly. Due to some trauma as a pup, she can get protective over some items and doesn’t like to be in a cage.

Lola is looking for a calm, adult-only home where she can get as much love as possible.

If you’re interested in adopting Lola, you can learn more here.

