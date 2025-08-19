Clear the Shelters | Lola

Meet Lola, a six-year-old maltese/chihuahua mix who wants to be your loving buddy!

Due to her previous owner having an illness, she had to be rehomed and is currently a foster pet. She loves sleeping with her human, and with her foster, has gotten more playful with toys!

Lola can be with respectful dogs, but isn’t cat-friendly. Due to some trauma as a pup, she can get protective over some items and doesn’t like to be in a cage.

Lola is looking for a calm, adult-only home where she can get as much love as possible.

If you’re interested in adopting Lola, you can learn more here.

To see other adoptable pets, head to our Clear the Shelters page.