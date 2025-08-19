VA Dems hint towards possible redistricting

Virginia Democrats and Republicans are split over potential changes to the state’s redistricting process as other states move to redraw their legislative maps ahead of the 2026 midterms.

While Texas Republicans and California Democrats work to gain seats through redistricting efforts, Virginia’s process remains distinctly different due to its bipartisan commission structure.

“Here in Virginia, we’re doing our best in a bipartisan way to make sure things are as fair as possible,” said Del. Sam Rasoul, D-38th District.

Some Virginia Democratic leaders, including Senators Louise Lucas and Scott Surovell, have suggested modifying the current redistricting system in the wake of recent national events. Rasoul says he would support changing the redistricting process, but only if it makes it more independent and bipartisan.

“I would be open to how could it be more independent than it is? How can we use better criteria to make sure maps are drawn even more fairly?” Rasoul said.

Del. Joe McNamara, R-40th District, stands firmly against altering the current system.

“I’m very happy with where we are right now. I believe it’s the right place to be and I think we should stay there,” McNamara said, adding that he believes most Virginians share his view. “At the end of the day, people want to take the politics out of the redistricting process.”

Headlines - 8 p.m. Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

Virginia Tech Political Science Professor Karen Hult emphasized that Virginia’s redistricting process differs significantly from states like Texas and California.

“These kind of changes in other states do not directly apply to Virginia because we have a different way of drawing district lines for both the U.S. House and for the state legislature,” Hult said.

Virginia employs a bipartisan committee for drawing legislative districts, after a 2020 constitutional amendment established a bi-partisan commission to redraw congressional districts every 10 years. While modification of the process before the next census remains possible, it would be a complex process that would involve amending the state’s constitution.

“It could be done by the 2028 elections, but it would take an awful lot of changes to go forth,” she said.