Volunteers unite to protect Smith River and waterways

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – More than 40 volunteers from Virginia and North Carolina gathered August 16 to remove nearly 750 pounds of trash from the Smith River and nearby roadsides. The annual cleanup, organized by the Dan River Basin Association (DRBA) and Henry County, has been running for 16 years.

Participants, aged 7 to 70, worked from canoes, kayaks, boats, and on land. They met at the Monogram Foods Smith River Sports Complex for a thank-you lunch and prize raffle afterward.

Pictured below: Part of the volunteer crew including Henry County staff, Boxley, MHC Trash Pandas, and DRBA volunteers. (Pictures courtesy of DRBA.)

Anna Wheeler, DRBA’s recreation and stewardship manager, said the amount of litter collected was nearly half of last year’s total, showing progress. “Every year we notice a bit less litter on the river, and that’s a good thing. This year, we saw it drop to almost half of what we picked up last year, and that means the efforts of DRBA, Henry County, and other partners are making a huge difference. Still, more than 700 pounds means we have more work to do,” she said.

Wheeler noted most trash comes from roads and is carried into the river by storm drains. “The clean-ups give people a chance to work together and and make some new friends while giving back to the community,” she added.

Henry County’s beautification coordinator, Tracy McKoy, highlighted the river’s importance. “Removing trash from the river and roadways protects our drinking water, preserves our local ecosystems, and enhances the beauty that draws visitors and supports our economy. Clean water and a clean community go hand in hand, and the Smith River Cleanup is a crucial step toward a healthier, more vibrant Henry County.”

The Smith River provides drinking water for thousands and attracts visitors for outdoor activities. Wheeler called the volunteers “true heroes” for their efforts to keep the river clean.

For more information or to get involved, visit www.danriver.org.