64 wiener dogs to compete for $1,000 prize at Colonial Downs on Saturday

Get ready for a cuteness overload as Weiner Dog Races return to Colonial Downs this upcoming weekend!

The adorable competition will take place on Saturday, Aug. 23, at 1 p.m., featuring 64 competing wiener dogs sprinting down the Colonial Downs dirt track as fast as their little legs will take them.

The winning dog and their owner will receive a $1,000 cash prize. Plus, the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will also be at the event.

General Admission tickets are $5, with free entry for children five and under. Reserved, covered, and indoor seats are also available at www.ColonialDowns.com . Thoroughbred racing begins at 12:30 p.m. and the winning pup will be crowned around 3:15 p.m.

Please note that only competing dogs will be permitted on the track on race day.