Centra Expands Urgent Care in Forest Ahead of Flu Season and as Kids Return to School

FOREST, Va. – Centra is expanding urgent care services in Forest, adding more space and staff just as students return to classrooms and flu season ramps up.

The Centra Urgent Care in Forest now has three additional exam rooms, a treatment room, and more providers. The expansion boosts capacity from 90 to 120 patients each day, giving families more access to same-day care and easing pressure on local emergency rooms.

“We start to see an uptick in our seasonal illnesses like viral illnesses, cold, flu, stomach illnesses, particularly as schools get back into session and the kids start,” said Centra Forest Nurse Practitioner, Robbie Price. “A lot of times we were maxing out our capability to see patients early, so this gives us a chance to expand that. Families go to work and they get off at five, now we’ve been able to accommodate walk-ins up until around 7:30p.

Centra leaders say the expansion was driven by community feedback calling for more same-day access. The project took nearly 18 months to complete and cost about half a million dollars.

The company is also reminding families that now is the time to get a flu shot.