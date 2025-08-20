Clear the Shelters | Five pups rescued by animal control are looking for their fur-ever homes

The Galax Carroll Grayson Animal Shelter recently had a surprise delivery from animal control— 12 dogs, mostly puppies, rescued from a tough spot.

With shelter renovations underway, five of these furry friends need to find loving families before this Saturday, August 23. Meet the stars of the show: Freddy, Duke, Snicks, Laddie and a charming adult dog named Old Lady, all ready to steal your heart.

Here’s the best part — their adoption fees are totally waived! Plus, every pup will be vaccinated and microchipped before they go home. The puppies haven’t been spayed or neutered yet, so they’re only available to folks in Galax, Carroll, Grayson or nearby counties for now.

Ready to add some wagging tails and puppy kisses to your life? Don’t miss out on the chance to save a canine and gain a new best friend in the process — these pups and Old Lady are waiting to meet you!

