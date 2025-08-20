Clear the Shelters | Kira, clever mixed-breed pup is ready to be your one and only

Kira is a bright, affectionate young dog with a heart bursting with love for her people. This mixed-breed female, about 1 year old, has spent 110 days at the shelter dreaming of her forever family.

She’s not just sweet — Kira is a total smarty pants who loves brain games and puzzles. Always ready to show off her clever tricks, she’ll keep you entertained and on your toes!

Kira would love to be your one and only, soaking up all your attention and affection without any competition from other dogs.

If you want a loyal companion who will adore you endlessly and challenge your brain with her smarts, Kira is your girl.

Thanks to the Judith Goins Behavior Support Fund, Kira will come home with training sessions from one of the Roanoke Valley SPCA’s behavior partners — setting her up for success in her new life.

She’s spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and heartworm tested. Her adoption fee is $99.

Ready to meet this clever, loving pup?

If you’re interested in adopting Kira, you can learn more here.

To see other adoptable pets, head to our Clear the Shelters page.