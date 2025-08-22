Clear the Shelters | All Purpose Flower, the fun-loving senior dog who’s young at heart!

Meet All Purpose Flower, a 10-year-old spayed female Treeing Walker Coonhound who’s ready to bring joy and a little bit of goofiness into your life!

This senior sweetheart’s personality shines as bright as her name. She’s a friendly gal who makes friends with other dogs like it’s her full-time job — proving age is just a number.

Her mellow vibe makes her the perfect partner for a chill afternoon, but don’t let that fool you. Her goofy side pops out to keep things lively and fun. Playfulness is her middle name, turning every day into a new adventure filled with tail wags and happy moments.

All Purpose Flower’s unique mix of calm and spunk makes her a fantastic companion for the right home. She’s looking for a place without cats or small dogs but gets along great with big dog friends.

Since arriving at the Franklin County Humane Society on Sept. 23, 2024, she’s been patiently waiting for someone to scoop her up and give her the loving forever home she deserves.

If you’re ready to add some laughter and love to your life, All Purpose Flower might just be your perfect match!

Those interested can learn more about All Purpose Flower here.

