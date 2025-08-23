Boil Water Advisory issued for parts of Pulaski County

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. – Pulaski County Officials issued an isolated boil water advisory on Saturday for Pulaski County Public Service Authority water customers located west of the intersection of Old Baltimore and Barrett Ridge.

Authorities have stated that drinking or using tap water for food preparation without boiling it for the time being may result in intestinal illness. It is recommended that you bring tap water to a rolling boil for at least one minute to kill possible bacteria before letting it cool. If possible, you should use bottled water.

The following areas are advised to boil their water:

Barrett Ridge

Kirby Road

Graham Road

Honaker Road

Painter Woods

Draper Golf Course

Sherwood Forest

If you do not have bottled water or are unable to boil your water, the following is recommended:

Safely use liquid household bleach to disinfect water. The bleach product should be recently purchased, free of additives and scents, and should contain a hypochlorite solution of at least 5.25%. Public health officials recommend adding 8 drops of bleach (about ¼ teaspoon) to each gallon of water. The water should be stirred and allowed to stand for at least 30 minutes before use.

Water purification tablets may also be used by following the manufacturer’s instructions.

We will update you when this boil water notice is lifted.