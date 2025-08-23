Meet Poppi: Clear the Shelters Adoption Event Happening Saturday

ROANOKE, VA – Poppi is just three months old and weighs only about nine pounds—but don’t let her size fool you.

This playful pup is full of spunky energy and ready to find her forever home.

Julie Rickmond with the Roanoke Valley SPCA joined us, alongside Poppi, in studio this morning to share details about Saturday’s Clear the Shelters adoption event.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Roanoke Valley SPCA.

Many adoption fees are waived during the event.

It’s an opportunity for families to meet pets like Poppi and give them the loving homes they deserve.