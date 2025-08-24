WWII veteran Marion Noel throws out first pitch at Salem Red Sox game

SALEM, Va. – A special guest was in attendance for military appreciation night at Saturday night’s Salem Red Sox game.

World War II veteran Marion Noel, who is now 100 years old, threw out the first pitch on Saturday ahead of the matchup with the Carolina Mudcats. Noel served in the U.S. Navy, and his ship was among those made famous in the Battle of Iwo Jima.

Noel gave us a review of his pitch:

“I had hoped that I would have a little more energy and I would have thrown the ball a little bit harder. But at my age, getting the ball to leave my hand is a miracle.” Marion Noel

You can find more on Noel’s story here.