Clear the Shelters | Charlie wants to show you what a good boy he is!

SALEM, Va. – Sweet Charlie has been at the Montgomery County Animal Care and Adoption Center for 162 days and is ready to come home!

He is very smart and loves to meet new people, melting hearts everywhere he goes. Charlie knows several tricks and will happily greet you with his paw or sit like a gentleman at the prospect of a treat.

He is a Pitbull Terrier/Australian Shepherd/Blue Heeler mix senior pup.

Charlie’s adoption is also sponsored by the Montgomery County Friends of Animal Care and Control! He is also up-to-date on his vaccinations and has been neutered.

If you’re interested in adopting Charlie, you can do so here.

To see other adoptable pets, head to our Clear the Shelters page.