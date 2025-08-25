Skip to main content
Clear the Shelters | Shy Zelda is looking for her purr-fect palace

Chloe Lightner, Digital Executive Producer

Every queen has a castle, and Zelda is no different, she is just still looking for hers!

An adult Domestic Short-Hair mix, Zelda is gentle and sweet, but can be shy at first. She is looking to join a family that will be calm and patient with her while she settles into her new home, so she feels safe and secure.

Zelda’s adoption fee is $60, but she has been spayed and is up-to-date on her vaccinations. She has been at the Montgomery County Animal Care and Adoption Center for 96 days.

If you’re interested in adopting Zelda, you can do so here.

To see other adoptable pets, head to our Clear the Shelters page.

