Clear the Shelters | Shy Zelda is looking for her purr-fect palace

Every queen has a castle, and Zelda is no different, she is just still looking for hers!

An adult Domestic Short-Hair mix, Zelda is gentle and sweet, but can be shy at first. She is looking to join a family that will be calm and patient with her while she settles into her new home, so she feels safe and secure.

Zelda’s adoption fee is $60, but she has been spayed and is up-to-date on her vaccinations. She has been at the Montgomery County Animal Care and Adoption Center for 96 days.

If you’re interested in adopting Zelda, you can do so here.

