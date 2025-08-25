The Excel Center opens: A New pathway to education for adults

ROANOKE, Va. – Sisters Rosa and Porsche Calloway-Hudson share a common goal - earning their high school diplomas. They’re among the first students at The Excel Center, Roanoke’s newest adult high school, which will open its doors on Monday.

“Now that I got the time, I’m ready to go ahead and finish that chapter in my life and walk across the stage,” said Rosa Calloway-Hudson.

Her sister Porsche echoed the sentiment, stating, “I’m eager to get it done now, get the cap and gown.”

Located at Melrose Plaza, adjacent to the new grocery store and bank, the Excel Center offers a unique approach to adult education. Unlike traditional GED programs that focus on test preparation, the center offers a comprehensive high school experience, providing classes in subjects such as science and English that students can take.

“We’re very excited here. We’ve been preparing for months, for years, for the opening,” said School Director of Excel Center of Roanoke Bruce Major.

The center removes common barriers to education by offering free childcare services and transportation assistance, including bus passes and gas cards. These support services aim to help adult students balance their educational goals with family responsibilities.

The facility features a bunch of classrooms and a science lab. The Excel Center also offers certification programs in healthcare and manufacturing, providing practical career pathways for students.

English teacher Samantha Steffen is also excited to start classes on Monday.

“I love that they’re getting this. I am very happy to help them achieve that because I know that this is something that they know is going to be so powerful in their lives. They are not here because they have to. They are not here because they have to get a diploma. They choose to be here,” said Steffen.

Currently, 50 to 60 students are enrolled at The Excel Center. The school maintains an open enrollment policy, welcoming new students throughout the year. Adults aged 21 and over interested in earning their high school diploma can apply at any time.