Lynchburg man arrested and charged with multiple offenses after narcotics seizure

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A 35-year-old Lynchburg man has been arrested and charged after a response to a report of domestic violence led to a narcotics seizure.

According to LPD, officers responded to the report of a domestic violence incident at a residence in the 1500 block of Longivew Road on Aug. 17 that involved 35-year-old Cedric Reid.

Prior to the officer’s arrival, Reid attempted to flee the scene but was quickly detained. In the course of the encounter, Reid discarded an undisclosed amount of methamphetamine, cocaine and a backpack.

Officials say a search warrant for the backpack revealed an additional undisclosed amount of marijuana and fentanyl. At the time, Reid was in possession of a large amount of cash.

Officers then executed a search warrant at the residence, where they located four handguns, including one that was confirmed to be stolen.

Reid has been charged with the following:

Domestic Violence

Abduction

Strangulation

Preventing the Summoning of 911

Larceny

Possession with Intent to Distribute (PWID) Cocaine

PWID Methamphetamine

PWID Marijuana

Possession of a Firearm by a Violent Convicted Felon

Possession of a Stolen Firearm

Charges pending for fentanyl possession

Police say this is the second firearm and narcotics recovery inside the complex in the last month and Reid has been identified as a long-time prolific offender.