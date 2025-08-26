Virginia Tech linebacker arrested on DWI charge

BLACKSBURG, Va. – A Virginia Tech linebacker was arrested on a DWI charge on August 23, according to Montgomery/Christiansburg General District Court records.

Court records show Caleb Woodson, a junior linebacker at Virginia Tech, was arrested on August 23. Woodson was released on bail and is set to appear in court on September 9.

Virginia Tech Head Coach Brent Pry said Woodson’s team captain status was revoked as a result of the arrest, but he has the opportunity to earn it back.

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.