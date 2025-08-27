Clear the Shelters | Prada, the spirited quarter horse mare ready for love and care!

Prada is the kind of Quarter Horse mare who knows she’s the boss—and she’s not shy about it. At 11 years old, she’s spent her whole life at the Roanoke Valley Horse Rescue, ruling the roost with confidence and charm.

Though Prada isn’t rideable, she loves her human time and will happily soak up all the attention you have to give. She’s got that alpha mare attitude but with a heart that’s all about connection.

Prada is a foundered horse, which means she needs daily medication to keep her hooves happy. Thanks to her dedicated care team, she’s up to date on hoof trims, vaccinations, and Coggins tests, so she’s ready for her next adventure—just one that doesn’t involve riding.

After 11 years at the shelter, Prada is looking for a forever home where she can be the queen of the pasture and the star of your heart.

If you’re interested in adopting Prada, you can do so here.

