D.A.D. to close after 13 years of service

ROANOKE, VA – After more than a decade of supporting survivors and families in crisis, the Roanoke-based nonprofit Domestic Abuse Disruption, or D.A.D, Inc., will close its doors at the end of September.

Founded in September 2012, the organization—known for its hands-on assistance with everything from emergency escorts and danger assessments to financial help with travel, utilities, groceries, clothing, holiday assistance, and car repairs—will end operations after 155 months of service.

During its time in the community, D.A.D. provided services to thousands of people and offered its well-known “Cheat Technique Class” to more than 2,000 women.

Founder Trey Gregory announced the decision on Facebook in a heartfelt message, citing ongoing health challenges that have made it difficult to continue leading the organization at the same level.

The nonprofit will continue assisting individuals already on its schedule through the month of September but will not be taking on new cases.

Gregory expressed deep gratitude to volunteers, donors, and community partners who made the organization’s work possible, saying their support ensured that “she is not alone.”

Supporters are welcome to help D.A.D. finish its final month of service.