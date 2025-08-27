WATCH: Roanoke City School Board making sure students mental heath needs are met

ROANOKE, Va. – Student mental health was top of mind at a Roanoke City School Board work session Tuesday night.

Board members learned about the success of the district’s mental health services thanks to a partnership with Hazel Health. Last year, there was a 31% increase in students participating the free counseling services, even virtually.

The services are funded by federal grant money, which will run out in two years. Similar funding has also been cut at the federal level. Although the district is applying for new grant funding, it is not a guarantee. School leaders say they want to find ways to make sure these resources are available for all students.

“We want to continue to break down that barrier and the stigma that people have around mental health and we want to be able to support our students earlier in the process,” Dr. Hayley Poland, Assistant Superintendent of Student Success and Support for Roanoke City Public Schools, said.

Free counseling services are available to all Roanoke City students, even preschoolers.