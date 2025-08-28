Clear the Shelters | Monroe the shy hound mix is ready to win your heart one cuddle at a time!

Monroe is a 2-year, 6-month-old female hound mix with a sweet soul and a little bit of shyness. She’s been on quite the journey, coming from a big group of 42 dogs, and now she’s ready to find her special someone.

At first, Monroe might be a little reserved — she’s still learning to trust and find her comfort zone. But give her some quiet time and gentle care, and she’ll show you just how loving and loyal she can be.

Think of Monroe as a slow-burn kind of friend: she takes her time, but once she’s bonded, she’s got your back for life. Her journey is all about healing and hope, and every small step she takes is a win.

Monroe has spent 547 days at Angels of Assisi as of July 22, 2025, patiently waiting for a family who will appreciate her gentle spirit and give her the love she deserves.

Those interested in getting to know Monroe

