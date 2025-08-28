Clear the Shelters | Playful beagle Chip ready for forever family after shelter stay!

(Photo courtesy of the League for Animal Protection)

Chip is a 1 1/2-year-old male beagle with a big heart and a playful spirit. Neutered, microchipped, and fully up-to-date on medical care, he’s ready for a fresh start in a loving home!

Chip arrived at the League for Animal Protection on May 1, 2025, coming from the SPCA of Pittsylvania County with four other beagles who just didn’t want to hunt. Instead, they’d rather play and carry sticks around in their mouths.

Weighing about 20 pounds, Chip is a cuddle-loving goofball who thrives with a fenced yard where he can safely play and explore.

Despite his hunter’s disappointment that he wouldn’t hunt, this gentle beagle’s true talent is being a loyal and affectionate friend.

If you’re interested in adopting Chip, you can do so here.

