Hanging Rock Tavern announces temporary closure

SALEM, Va. – Hanging Rock Tavern announced on its Facebook page that it is temporarily closing, effective immediately. The closure comes amid unforeseen circumstances and changes within the tavern’s partnership.

Hanging Rock Tavern closure announcement from Facebook (WSLS)

Recommended Videos

“With heavy hearts, we are announcing the temporary closure of Hanging Rock Tavern, effective today,” the post reads. “Due to unforeseen circumstances and changes within our partnership, we believe it is best to pause our journey at this time.”

The tavern expressed deep gratitude to its employees, customers, community, musicians, family, and friends. “Together, we created wonderful memories filled with great food, outstanding craft beverages, and incredible live music,” the post said.

Hanging Rock Tavern encouraged followers to stay connected as they work on regrouping. “Please continue to follow us as we work on regrouping so the good times can continue,” the message concluded.