Investigation into death of individual in custody at Roanoke Adult Detention Center underway Wednesday

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Sheriff’s Office announced the death of an individual while in custody on Wednesday.

According to officials, a commitment order was issued for an individual brought in by the Roanoke City Police Department. The individual began to go through the booking process and was escorted to the facility’s intake nurse for medical intake screening.

Officials say that while the individual was in the medical examination room, the individual began to show signs of a medical emergency. Medical staff immediately initiated assessment and provided life-saving measures, including CPR, until EMS personnel arrived.

The individual was taken to Roanoke Memorial Hospital and was later pronounced dead by an RMH physician.

RSO said, "In the interest of full transparency, Virginia State Police were notified and have assumed the investigation. This investigation is ongoing, and no further information is available at this time."