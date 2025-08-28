Power outage prompts early dismissal at Monterey Elementary

ROANOKE, Va. – Monterey Elementary School will dismiss students early today, Thursday, Aug. 28, because of a power outage caused by a bird striking a nearby transformer. The outage has also disrupted phone service at the school.

Families needing to contact the school can call Roanoke City Public Schools at (540) 853-2382. All students will be served lunch before dismissal.

Parents should note that if their children usually attend daycare after school and the program is not yet open, they will need to arrange to pick up their student(s).

The school district thanked families for their understanding during the disruption.

It also reminded the community that Friday is a non-student day, and all schools and offices will be closed Monday in observance of Labor Day.