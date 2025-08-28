Two separate crashes cleared on I-81 in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE
Both crashes have been cleared, according to VDOT.
Recommended Videos
ORIGINAL STORY
VDOT is reporting two separate crashes on I-81 in Roanoke County that are causing delays.
Authorities said there has been a vehicle crash on I-81S at the 131.4 mile marker that has closed the south left shoulder and left lane.
Additionally, there was also a tractor-trailer crash on I-81 northbound at the 147.3 mile marker, resulting in the closure of the north right lane and right shoulder.
Stay with 10 News for the latest traffic updates.