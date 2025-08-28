WATCH: Kelvin Bowles plaque unveiled to honor his contributions at Salem Memorial Ball Park

SALEM, Va. – On the day before what would have been his 86th birthday, Salem officials gathered this morning to formally honor Kelvin Bowles.

Bowles purchased Salem’s professional baseball club back in 1985. His purchase kept baseball from leaving the valley and two years after he bought the team—the Salem Buccaneers won the Carolina League Championship.

Thursday his family and friends honored his legacy at a plaque unveiling that will be permanently placed inside the entrance of Salem Memorial Ballpark. 10 News photojournalist Greg Moore was there.