Grayson County man who threatented multiple U.S. officials sentenced to over three years in prison

A Grayson County man was sentenced to prison on Friday for threatening U.S. officials, the Department of Justice for the Western District of Virginia said.
50-year-old Jonathan Stiltner pled guilty in March 2025 to one count of mailing threats to injure officers of the United States, and has now been sentenced to 42 months in prison. Authorities cited an example of the threats in a 2023 incident where Stiltner allegedly handwrote and mailed through the U.S. mail a letter threatening harm to multiple named U.S. officials, such as:
- a federal judge
- an Assistant United States Attorney
- a federal probation officer
- a member of the Federal Public Defender’s Officer
“Although Im (sic) incarcerated I still have people on the street who can do things and if Im (sic) not charged federally ASAP as I was told I would be Im (sic) going to send people to pay [specific government officials] visits...”
“Does someone have to get hurt to prove Im (sic) very serious.”A threatening letter from Jonathan Stiltner used as evidence