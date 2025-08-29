Upcoming Hidden in Plain Sight event aims to help parents spot risky teen behaviors

ROANOKE, Va. – On Wednesday, Sept. 3, Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare will host “Hidden in Plain Sight,” a free event in Roanoke for parents and caregivers interested in learning more about child welfare.

The event will take place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at William Fleming High School in the auditorium. “Hidden in Plain Sight” is an interactive education program designed for individuals 18 and older to help caregivers and parents recognize warning signs of risky behaviors in teenagers.

The program is led by Master Police Officer Jason Smith from the Culpeper Police Department. It features a recreated teenager’s bedroom where participants can identify potential indicators of substance use, mental health concerns, and other risk behaviors.

After exploring the room, Smith will discuss current trends, statistics, and strategies to foster meaningful conversations and build trust with teens. Topics include substance use, underage drinking, vaping, disordered eating, and sexual behavior.

The event will conclude with a community panel discussion, giving attendees the opportunity to ask questions and connect with local resources.