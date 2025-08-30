Crews on scene of Russell Avenue house fire

Fire crews responded to a house fire in the 2200 block of Russell Avenue SW on Saturday morning.

ROANOKE, VA – Fire crews responded to a house fire in the 2200 block of Russell Avenue SW on Saturday morning.

Roanoke Fire and EMS tells us the fire has since been extinguished, and crews are currently cleaning up on scene.

Officials confirm there were no injuries in the fire. One dog was rescued from the home.

Two adults, two children, and their dog are now displaced. The American Red Cross is providing assistance to the family.

Photos from the scene and additional details are expected to be released soon.