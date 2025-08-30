Skip to main content
Mostly Clear icon
66º
Join Insider

Local News

Step Into the Struggles of Stability: House of Bread Hosts Interactive Experience

The event takes place Sept. 3, from 5–7 p.m.

Abbie Coleman, Weekend Anchor / Reporter

ROANOKE, VA – What if you had to walk a mile in the shoes of women facing the daily challenges of finding childcare, safe housing, and support in recovery?

Those are the real-life barriers many women in our community face every day—and next week, you’ll have the chance to walk a mile in their shoes.

On Wednesday, September 3, from 5-7 p.m., House of Bread will host an interactive, hands-on event at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Roanoke.

The experience is designed to put attendees directly in the shoes of under-resourced women, simulating the daily challenges of navigating housing, work, childcare, and recovery.

The goal is to build empathy and awareness while highlighting the work House of Bread does to support women on their journey to stability.

The evening will also feature voices from the community, including Beth Macy, author of Dopesick, and Roanoke City Sheriff Antonio Hash, whose leadership focuses on restorative justice.

Outreach Coordinator Noelle Edwards joined us in studio Saturday for a preview.

House of Bread provides long-term, holistic support for women in the Roanoke Valley, offering resources that address housing, employment, education, and recovery.

To register for the event, click here.

Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Loading...

Recommended Videos