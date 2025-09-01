Floyd Co. Grand Jury hands down RICO indictments against group accused of human trafficking and drug dealing

FLOYD, Va. – The Floyd County Grand Jury has handed down a series of indictments under the Virginia Racketeer Influenced and Criminal Organization Act, commonly known as the RICO Act.

The indictments target individuals involved in a criminal organization engaged in drug dealing, prostitution and human trafficking. The group operated across multiple jurisdictions, from Floyd County to Rockbridge County. At this time, no names have been released.

Virginia State Police announced the indictments in partnership with the Floyd County and Rockbridge County Commonwealth’s Attorneys’ Offices.

“The joint investigation is the result of extensive collaboration between our offices and law enforcement, underscoring our commitment to dismantling organized crime and ensuring the safety of our communities,” Virginia State Police said.

Authorities told 10 News that more information will be released as the case moves through the judicial process.