Man dies after motorcycle crash in Lynchburg, police seeking witnesses

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash.

Authorities said Lynchburg Police and Lynchburg Fire Department crews responded Sunday around 8 p.m. to a crash in the 3100 block of Odd Fellow Road. The motorcycle driver was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital, where he later died from his injuries, according to Lynchburg Police.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has camera footage of the incident or the moments leading up to it is asked to contact Officer Dondero at 434-221-4644 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900. Tips can also be submitted online at p3tips.com or through the P3 Tips app.

The Lynchburg Police Department continues to investigate the incident.

“We would like to express our condolences to the family at this difficult time,” Lynchburg Police said.