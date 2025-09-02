Danville white water course to provide unique training opportunity to local first responders

DANVILLE, Va. – A groundbreaking $12 million white water course, the first of its kind in the state, will soon transform a historic canal running parallel to the Dan River.

The 2,100-foot course, planned for construction at the Dan River Mills Building, is being designed by a former Olympic kayaker. City officials hope the facility will attract Olympic athletes training for the 2028 Summer Games.

“The idea with this white-water channel is to add an amenity to our downtown that will attract people from all over for different reasons,” said Bill Sgrinia, director of Danville Parks & Recreation.

The multipurpose facility will serve recreational rafters, competitive athletes and emergency responders. Danville Fire Department plans to use the course for swift water rescue training, eliminating their need to travel to Charlotte for similar exercises.

“We will actually be able to set up any conditions we want. We can have low, slow-moving currents or fast rapid currents so we can train our guys and girls in a variety of environments,” said Jonathan Yeaman, division chief of training and safety for Danville Fire Department.

Yeaman emphasized the importance of local training opportunities. “The more experience and the more training we get our guys, the better prepared we are to go out and operate in these conditions,” he said.

Construction is expected to begin in early 2026, with completion targeted for 2027. Officials with the city say this construction or the channel itself is not expected to impact wildlife in the area.