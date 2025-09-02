Parkway detour in effect for James River Bridge repairs starting September

JAMES RIVER, Va. – Blue Ridge Parkway will close a section from milepost 63.5 to 63.9 starting around Sept. 9 for major rehabilitation of the James River Bridge at milepost 63.7. The project includes bridge deck repairs, a new asphalt overlay, bearing replacement and parking area upgrades. Work is expected to finish by fall 2026.

A signed detour route is in place for north-to-south travelers. It begins at milepost 61.4 at the intersection with VA Route 130, continues to U.S. Route 501, and reenters the park at milepost 64.

Though a portion of the James River Visitor Center parking lot will remain open for access to portable toilets, walking trails and the footbridge at the site will be closed during the project.

During construction, the Parkway will be closed to all traffic, including cars, bicycles and hikers. Visitors and neighbors are urged to exercise caution and observe all closures. Heavy equipment and workers will be regularly moving through the area.

Visitors should check the Parkway website and road status page for daily updates by milepost, including detour maps and project details to help with travel planning.