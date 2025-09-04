‘Glaze for Gold’ event in Roanoke raises awareness, money to support childhood cancer survivors

ROANOKE, Va. – Juanita Prada, founder of the platform BeholdBeGold, is turning her experience as a two-time childhood cancer survivor into advocacy for others.

She works to raise awareness, support fellow survivors and educate the community on the lasting health effects children can face after cancer treatments — from organ damage to cognitive impairments to psychological and social impacts.

To help support that mission, the second annual Glaze for Gold fundraiser begins Friday at Glazed Bisque-It in Roanoke. Through Sunday, people can paint pottery with friends and family, with half of the proceeds benefiting Behold Be Gold as Prada works toward nonprofit status.

“It’s just so beautiful to come and see individuals come out and help not just our community, but the community in general,” Prada said.

Prada also serves as a Life Ring Foundation ambassador, helping raise awareness and money for a new pediatric oncology center in Roanoke.

For information about the Glaze for Gold event or how to support BeholdBeGold’s mission, click here.