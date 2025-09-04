Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts confirm case of rabies in fox found in Roanoke

This is a generic picture of a fox and not the fox involved in the incident.

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts has confirmed a case of rabies found in a fox in the area near Van Winkle Road and Narrows Lane in southwest Roanoke City.

Officials issued the following on rabies prevention and tips:

Avoid contact with wild animals and domestic animals you do not know.

Report injured or threatening animals.

Vaccinate all of your dogs, cats and ferrets, and keep their vaccinations current.

Wash the wound with soap and water. Don’t panic. Call your doctor and the local health department if you are exposed to an animal with rabies. Call your veterinarian and local animal control if your pet is exposed to an animal with rabies.

