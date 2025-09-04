WATCH: Food truck Thursdays return to Roanoke County

ROANOKE CO., Va. – Food Truck Thursdays are back in Roanoke County. Thursday was the first of three events in the fall series, held at Walrond Park.

“Food Truck Thursday is great for the local community because folks can come out and try some different food vendors and some different options for some local businesses and support the food trucks,” said Alex North, marketing and administrative coordinator for Roanoke County Parks, Recreation and Tourism. “But it’s also great because we partner with our economic development department to spread the word to our local businesses in some of these areas.”

The event takes place every other Thursday throughout the fall from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Attendees can grab lunch from local favorites like Bootleg BBQ, Hangry, Kerstin’s Kitchen and Get Glazed. There will be seating available, but visitors are also encouraged to bring a picnic blanket.

Future Food Truck Thursdays are scheduled for Sept. 18 and Oct. 2 at different county parks.