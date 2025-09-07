One injured after car hit by train in Altavista

ALTAVISTA, Va. – A driver was injured after a train struck a vehicle in Altavista Saturday afternoon, Altavista Police Department said.

APD said officers responded to reports of a vehicle-train collision around 12:21 p.m. at the railroad crossing near 1507 Main Street. After a preliminary investigation, officers found that a Honda had begun crossing the tracks as a Norfolk Southern freight train approached. The train hit the rear passenger-side quarter panel of the car.

Authorities said the driver only sustained minor injuries and did not require transportation by EMS. No one on the train was reported as injured, and no hazardous materials were involved.

This investigation is still ongoing. We will update you with more information as it becomes available.